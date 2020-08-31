Board chair denies racism accusation

BRISTOL, Va. — City School Board Chairman Steve Fletcher said Sunday that his comments on social media were misconstrued and not intended to support racism or violence.

A local organization calling itself Future Black Leaders Coalition on Sunday posted a statement on its Facebook page calling for Fletcher to resign.

“This is not okay,” according to the group’s statement. “Parents are you as furious as us parents who have children who are in the school system! [sic] Join us at the school board meeting and join us in calling the city council in asking for immediate resignation of Steve Fletcher. This is unacceptable and will not stand! It’s time we can come together on one accord!”

At issue are comments Fletcher made about a drawing depicting a Black man being shot in the back by two white police officers, while a white man, with a trail of blood behind him, walks the other direction carrying a rifle. The illustration, which included the comment “This is America,” was posted by Francis Maxwell, a TV host and writer and was widely shared on social media.

Fletcher called the original post “trash” and invited the person who shared the post to join him on a conference call with the superintendent when she suggested [Superintendent Keith Perrigan] might be “very interested” in Fletcher’s comment. He later called her post “disgusting.”

“What a stupid and oblivious caption you would post! Is this spam of some type? You need to be let out to pasture,” Fletcher wrote. To which she replied, “Are you addressing me?” Fletcher wrote, “If you posted that, I am.”