Board chair denies racism accusation

BRISTOL, Va. — City School Board Chairman Steve Fletcher said Sunday that his comments on social media were misconstrued and not intended to support racism or violence.
A local organization calling itself Future Black Leaders Coalition on Sunday posted a statement on its Facebook page calling for Fletcher to resign.
“This is not okay,” according to the group’s statement. “Parents are you as furious as us parents who have children who are in the school system! [sic] Join us at the school board meeting and join us in calling the city council in asking for immediate resignation of Steve Fletcher. This is unacceptable and will not stand! It’s time we can come together on one accord!”
At issue are comments Fletcher made about a drawing depicting a Black man being shot in the back by two white police officers, while a white man, with a trail of blood behind him, walks the other direction carrying a rifle. The illustration, which included the comment “This is America,” was posted by Francis Maxwell, a TV host and writer and was widely shared on social media.
Fletcher called the original post “trash” and invited the person who shared the post to join him on a conference call with the superintendent when she suggested [Superintendent Keith Perrigan] might be “very interested” in Fletcher’s comment. He later called her post “disgusting.”
“What a stupid and oblivious caption you would post! Is this spam of some type? You need to be let out to pasture,” Fletcher wrote. To which she replied, “Are you addressing me?” Fletcher wrote, “If you posted that, I am.”
A separate Sunday post on the Future Black Leaders Coalition Facebook page urged its followers to express their concerns to the superintendent, city manager, members of the City Council and School Board.
“Contact all the email address [sic] below and inform them that you want Steve Fletcher to resign and the school board to issue a statement condemning racism unequivocally,” according to the statement.
Contacted Sunday evening, Fletcher offered a prepared statement.
“I recently had an exchange with someone on Facebook during which I commented on their depiction of police in America,” Fletcher said. “My comments were not meant to, in any way, approve or condone any unwarranted violence against black Americans including unlawful assaults by police officers. I stand with those and their families who have suffered and any suggestion that my comments were motivated by racism are categorically denied as false.
“To the contrary, I am committed to continuing my work for racial justice and equality as I serve the students, families and citizens in the Bristol community. For the sake of clarification, my comments were my own and were not those of the Bristol Virginia School Board,” he said. “My response to the depiction of police in America as lawless and criminal was motivated by my support for the police officers in my community who work tirelessly every day to protect the citizens of Bristol.
“To the extent my comments were misconstrued, I regret any misunderstandings that may have occurred. Our school system, teachers and board have enough stress to deal with already. I am sorry this has been so misconstrued from a personal comment to another to cause burden to others,” Fletcher said.
