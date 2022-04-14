BMS to debut metal detectors and new food options

There will be several firsts this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Not only will it be the first time the Bristol race is held on Easter weekend, it will also be the first time the speedway uses metal detectors and offers fans a new, special concession option from a celebrity chef.

Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, said the track has done variations of metal detectors in the past, but he believes the transition to improve security will be a smooth one.

“Safety is always number one here at Bristol Motor Speedway,” Caldwell said. “Security is always top of mind for us; this is just one of those natural progressions.”

The Last Great Colosseum is also set to roll out a new concession stand operated under the direction of celebrity chef Robert Irvine.

Located near Gate 8 in the Darrell Waltrip Grandstand, Robert Irvine’s Chef Shack will be serving up its “hearty bowls” in three options – a chicken asada bowl with red quinoa, corn and poblano peppers, a BBQ pork bowl with jalapeno cheddar sausage and roasted corn grits and an Asian spicy chicken stir fry bowl. Each bowl costs $11 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Robert Irvine Foundation, which supports the service member, veteran and first responder communities.

“It’s definitely different from your typical hot dog or hamburger that you're going to receive at any kind of sports venue,” Jeremiah Clement, executive chef, said. “Whenever we bring in certain foods like this, it is an attraction … so far, other tracks where we’ve done it, it's gone over really well.”

With the addition of metal detectors, race fans should expect to spend some extra time at the gate.

“Prepare to have a little extra time on your hands as you come towards the gate,” Caldwell said. “Going through the metal detectors, we all know, might slow down the lines a little bit, but if (fans) will have those metal items prepared to take out of their pockets, you’ll be able to get through the metal detectors more quickly.”

Bristol Motor Speedway allows two bags (18’’x18’’x14’’ max) per person, including one soft-sided cooler (14’’x14’’x14’’ max). Prepackaged or sealed food and beverages stored in a bag or cooler, including alcoholic beverages, are also permitted.

Foam or hard-sided coolers are prohibited, as are glass containers, umbrellas and collapsible chairs, among other items.

The speedway will also be cashless, and tickets will be digital.

For a complete list of items allowed and not allowed inside, visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.

