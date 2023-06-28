BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Academy of Country Music has named Country Thunder Bristol 2022 the Music Festival of the Year, officials from the Nashville-based organization announced this week.

The award, which is a part of the ACM Industry Awards category, will officially be presented at the 2023 ACM Honors, live from the historic Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 23.

“We are thrilled to share in this prestigious honor with our great partners at Country Thunder,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “We are proud to be named ‘Country Music Festival of the Year’ and add this award to the long list of country music accolades for our hometown, long known as the ‘Birthplace of Country Music.’”

Country Thunder Bristol took the award over six other stout nominees, including Country to Country in the United Kingdom; Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Country Concert in Fort Loramie, Ohio; Country Fest in Cadott, Wis.; Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif.; and the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

On Oct. 6-7, BMS will host the third edition of Country Thunder Bristol with headliners Eric Church, Brooks & Dunn, Jelly Roll and more.