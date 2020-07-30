BMS again postpones Alabama concert

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Thunder Valley Amphitheatre, presented by Ballad Health, and the band, ALABAMA, have mutually agreed to postpone its “50th Anniversary Tour” scheduled stop in August 2020, to the new date of Saturday, August 14, 2021.

The highly-anticipated concert, which had fans in the Appalachian Highlands region excited to enjoy the iconic Grammy-winning group's signature style of music, is not structured to align with social distancing measures under the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines, according to a BMS statement.

All previously purchased tickets and parking passes will be honored on Saturday, August 14, 2021, and guests are encouraged to keep their original tickets, BMS said.

Guests who purchased their tickets directly from Ticketmaster and the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre ticket office will received an email in the coming days with other options available to them. Those account holders may email tickets@bristolmotorspeedway.com with questions.

Additionally, Bristol Dragway officials also will move the 2020 Bristol Chevy Show and Thunder Valley Mayhem to a 2021 date. The dates for the 2021 Bristol Chevy Show and Thunder Valley Mayhem will be announced in the future.