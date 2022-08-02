Bluff City Town Council is looking to fill two seats following resignations

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bluff City, Tennessee Town Council, accepted the resignations of Mayor Richard Bowling and Alderman Eric Ward during its meeting Tuesday leaving the five-member board two members short.

Bowling, who served in the position for seven months, was at Tuesday's meeting. He explained he was resigning due to health concerns and thanked the Town Council, as well as town officials and citizens for their support, wishing them the best of luck in the future.

"It's been a real privilege to work with city officials and all of you guys on the board, and I have really enjoyed it, but as far as my health goes, it's declining some," he said. "Anytime I can help any of you, just give me a call."

Vice Mayor Jeff Broyles, who became mayor upon Bowling's resignation, acknowledged Bowling's hard work over the past seven months, which have been particularly difficult for Bluff City.

"Richard came on board at a very, very difficult time for the town and stood up when we lost Mayor Wells. He has worked tirelessly for the benefit of the staff, for the city in general," Broyles said, who also serves as Bluff City’s town manager, said.. "There's no way that the board and our fellow citizens can thank Richard enough for leading us from January to July."

Alderman Eric Ward, who has held the position since 2019, was not present at the Town Council meeting. Broyles informed the Town Council and members of the public of Ward's decision to relinquish his position as alderman on the Bluff City Town Council and move to Johnson City with his family.

"Eric came on to the board as an appointed alderman and then was elected in 2019 and has been a strong voice on this board," Broyles said. "It's the desire of his family to move back to their hometown Johnson City."

These resignations mean that there are now two seats open on the Bluff City Town Council.

The council, which currently only has three board members, hopes to fill the vacant positions by September 1. The board will sending out an open invitation to Bluff City residents to apply to help lead the locality of just over 2,000 citizens.

Broyles highlighted that to be considered interested applicants should reach out to members of the Town Council with their resumes and qualifications.

"Then I will schedule in our agendas, in our meetings for those folks to be able to come up to the podium," Broyles said. "The board will hear their presentations and looks at any documents or qualifications that are presented, and then they will make a decision."

Once the two board positions are filled, the Bluff City Town Council will elect a new vice mayor.

The Bluff City Town Council voted to delay the approval of the 2022-2023 Bluff City budget due to concerns surrounding a proposed 4% increase in Bluff City residents' water bills because of emergency repairs to the town's water tank that have left the town with a $99,000 shortfall.