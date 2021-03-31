Bluff City principal to fill supervisor position in Sullivan County Schools

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County Schools has hired a new supervisor of elementary curriculum and instruction, according to a statement from the school system.

Director of Schools David Cox said in the statement that Cathy Nester will step into the new position after working roughly a decade as principal of Bluff City Elementary School.

Nester has also worked as the school district’s elementary mathematics specialist and taught at Holston Elementary. She said she’s worked for Sullivan County Schools for 25 years and started out as a bus driver.

“Today, I am humbled and honored to begin a new opportunity, serving our schools and community in an area I believe has tremendous influence on the future of our students, curriculum and instruction,” Nester said.

A Sullivan County native and graduate of Sullivan Central High School, Nester earned bachelor’s and master’s of education degrees in early childhood education from East Tennessee State University, according to the statement. She also holds an educational specialist degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.