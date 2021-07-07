Bluff City murder suspect's hearing bumped to September

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A hearing for a woman charged with murder after a fatal Memorial Day shooting in Bluff City has been rescheduled to mid-September.
Misty Magic James, a 26-year-old Johnson City resident, will appear in Bristol’s General Sessions court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. James faces charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary in connection with the shooting, which killed 60-year-old Bluff City resident Trina Jones inside Jones’ home.
Before her arrest, James sent a video to law enforcement officials in which she confessed to breaking into Jones’ home and shooting her, authorities said.
