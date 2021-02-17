Bluff City man identified as passenger killed in single-vehicle crash

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — The man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County early Monday has been identified as Edgar R. Jennings of Bluff City.
The crash occurred in the 200 block of Whitehead Road in Bluff City. Jennings, 47, was a passenger in a 1999 Chevrolet blazer that was pulling a boat and trailer. The vehicle veered off the road and struck a guard rail, which knocked the boat off the trailer and caused the vehicle to flip and land upside down in a ditch, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation by the SCSO Fatal Incident Reconstruction Support Team revealed that Jennings was likely not wearing a seat belt, according to a news release.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the release states.
