Bluff City man charged with possessing child pornography
Bluff City man charged with possessing child pornography

Paul Russell Johnson Jr.

Paul Russell Johnson Jr., 54

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — A Bluff City man was arrested and charged Monday after more than 100 child pornography images were located on devices in his home, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Russell Johnson Jr., 54, was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and driving on a suspended/revoked license. Other charges are pending, according to a news release from the SCSO.

Acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Johnson’s home, where several electronic devices were seized, the release states.

Johnson remained in the Sullivan County Jail on Tuesday on $10,000 bail.

