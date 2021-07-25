 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bluff City man charged with kidnapping and assault
1 comment
top story

Bluff City man charged with kidnapping and assault

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — A Bluff City man has been arrested on kidnapping and assault charges after Sullivan County investigators said they found his wife being held against her will inside their home.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last month, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on Silver Grove Road. The woman said her husband, Harley Ramey, 33, pointed a gun at her and threated to kill her. Detectives obtained warrants and charged him with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Deputies were unable to locate Ramey.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said growing concern about the victim’s well-being led to the execution of a search warrant at the Silver Grove home. They found the woman being held against her will, Cassidy said, leading to new charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth, possession of firearm in commission of a felony and aggravated rape.

Ramey was arrested and taken to the Sullivan County jail without bail. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts