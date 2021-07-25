Bluff City man charged with kidnapping and assault

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — A Bluff City man has been arrested on kidnapping and assault charges after Sullivan County investigators said they found his wife being held against her will inside their home.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last month, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on Silver Grove Road. The woman said her husband, Harley Ramey, 33, pointed a gun at her and threated to kill her. Detectives obtained warrants and charged him with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Deputies were unable to locate Ramey.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said growing concern about the victim’s well-being led to the execution of a search warrant at the Silver Grove home. They found the woman being held against her will, Cassidy said, leading to new charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth, possession of firearm in commission of a felony and aggravated rape.

Ramey was arrested and taken to the Sullivan County jail without bail. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.