Bluff City gets American Rescue Plan funds to complete water and sewer system repairs

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – The Bluff City Town Council held public interviews for a vacant position on the board during its meeting Tuesday night, but did not make a decision about filling the opening after not asking either candidate any questions.

The two candidates who presented themselves to be interviewed by the Town Council Tuesday were Lisa Arnold and Carol Payne.

Arnold, who was the first to take the podium, expressed her excitement at being back in town and having an opportunity to serve.

“I am just excited to put my application in. I’m excited to be back in Bluff City again,” Arnold said.

Payne, who has been a presence at the Bluff City Town Council meetings, said she would like to be part of the board and would look forward to working alongside the council as a team.

“I think this is my third or fourth time down here. So, I think I’ve said everything that I probably need to say. I would like to be a member of the board,” Payne said. “Working as a team, we could all get along and work together.”

The Town Council did not ask any questions to either of the candidates present at the meeting.

Vice Mayor Ben Adams nominated Arnold for the open seat, but did not receive a second from any of the other members of the council. Instead, the Town Council opted to postpone the interviews and any decision regarding the vacancy to its next meeting. That opens the door for any other interested individuals to apply for the position.

Before leaving the council meeting, Payne expressed frustration at the board’s decision.

“You all do not want a board member up there,” Payne said.

During the meeting, Bluff City Mayor and Town Manager Jeff Broyles presented the Town Council with a letter through which Bluff City will receive $400,000 in American Rescue Plan funds from the Sullivan County, Tennessee Commission that would give Bluff City the resources needed for them to complete the third and final phase of the now 10 year water/sewer project.

“The last phase is kind of two-fold. There’s the Main Street and sewer replacement and the garage pump station replacement, and what that means is that we will put new water and sewer lines down Main Street for a certain stretch and then down at the end of Railroad Street, there’s a pump station out there that pumps our sewer, we’re going to replace that pump,” Broyles said.

With the new pump and a few other minor tasks that need to be completed to properly link the town’s sewer system, Bluff City would then be able to connect its sewer system to the Bristol Treatment Center.

“This is huge for the town because COVID knocked us a lick in the project, and then we’ve had all kinds of change orders through the past two administrations. This is going to get us right back on. This is where we need to be,” Broyles said.

The Town Council voted unanimously in favor of Broyles signing the letter.

At the end of the meeting, Adams said he is looking forward to the day when Bluff City residents no longer have to deal with constant water issues.

“Getting this water system back up and running, getting it repaired, and bringing it into the 21st century is pretty exciting,” Adams said. “I’m really looking forward to when this town is happy with their water.”