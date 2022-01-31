Bluefield, W.Va. man killed in Tazewell County crash

A man died in a car accident Sunday in Tazewell County, Virginia.
At 3:49 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 19, close to a half-mile north of state Route 609. A 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, the VSP said in a news release.
The driver, Roger H. Compton, 47, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was transported to Clinch Valley Medical Center, where he died, the VSP said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Driver fatigue is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash, the State Police said.