BlueCross Foundation gives second gift of $250,000 to Second Harvest

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation is donating $250,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, according to a Tuesday statement from the foundation.

This is the second gift the BlueCross Foundation has made to the local Second Harvest since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region. In March, the foundation gave the food bank $500,000, the statement said.

“We know many Tennesseans count on their local food banks for help – especially this year,”

Roy Vaughn, the BlueCross Foundation’s executive director, said in the statement: “BlueCross understands the vital role these organizations play in our communities, and ... we’re expanding our support to ensure they can continue helping our neighbors in need.”

The BlueCross Foundation announced the $250,000 donation as part of $1.75 million it is giving to food banks and other community-based nonprofits throughout Tennessee, the statement said, adding that the foundation has given $5 million to Tennessee food banks in the past 10 months.

“We are deeply grateful and honored by the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation’s trust in our mission. Their compassion for Northeast Tennessee neighbors in need was evident with their first contribution for COVID-19 relief last spring and is more evident with this new gift,” Rhonda Chafin, executive director of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, said in the statement.