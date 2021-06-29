 Skip to main content
Blue Mountain Therapy wins preliminary approval to bring in horses
Blue Mountain Therapy wins preliminary approval to bring in horses

blue mountain

Horses would be used for animal-assisted therapy for children at Blue Mountain Therapy.

 Contributed Photo

ABINGDON, Va. — Blue Mountain Therapy won preliminary approval Monday to bring horses to what used to be Dixie Pottery.

The Washington County Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve owner Clint Waddell’s application for a special-exception permit to have horses on the property near I-81’s Exit 13.

Waddell wants to use the horses for animal-assisted therapy for children.

The site stands along U.S. 11 (Lee Highway), next to the Moonlite Theatre, which has been used in recent months to stage shows produced by the Barter Theatre.

“We’ve got a big picture,” Waddell said. “I really think that we’re adding to the area. We’re going to be drawing people.”

Clients from as far as Charlotte, North Carolina, have expressed interest in Blue Mountain’s plan to use horses for therapeutic services.

A few Blue Mountain Therapy employees spoke in favor of the permit during Monday’s public hearing.

“The evidence of this type of therapy is wonderful,” said Lisa Brooks, a therapist at Blue Mountain. “The things that it can do for the children, it’s just an amazing thing.”

Melissa Henderson, who works at the Blue Mountain Therapy office, said even having one small pony visit at the present Blue Mountain Therapy site on the north end of Abingdon has been beneficial to children.

“They are able to find a connection with the animals that they aren’t able to find with people,” Henderson said.

Final approval for the request is still pending by the Washington County Board of Supervisors at the July 13 meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m. That meeting will also include a public hearing on the matter.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709

