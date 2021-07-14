Blue Mountain Therapy approved for on-site horses

ABINGDON, Va. — Horses are headed to Lee Highway in what used to be Dixie Pottery.

That property now belongs to Blue Mountain Therapy, just off I-81’s Exit 13.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved granting a special-exception permit for horses on the property at the board’s Tuesday night meeting.

Nearly a dozen people spoke in favor of the permit, including Blue Mountain Therapy owner Clint Waddell.

The land surrounding the property is mixed use, said Stephen Richardson, the county’s zoning official.

Previously, the Washington County Planning Commission unanimously approved the permit.

“We have not had opposition to this,” Richardson said.

Supervisor Charlie Hargis praised Waddell for making use of the old Dixie Pottery, a single-floor store that had been sitting vacant for most of a decade.

Kendall Sampson, of Bluff City, Tennessee, spoke in favor of using horses for therapy for children. “It would only be an excellent addition,” she said.

In turn, Nancy Carter of Bristol, Tennessee, said, “Horses are good for people.”