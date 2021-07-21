Blountville resident pleads no contest to tax evasion

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Blountville resident has pleaded no contest to tax evasion for lying to the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office about his registration of a boat or truck, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

In early February, the department’s Special Investigations Section arrested 46-year-old Royce Franklin Sutphin on charges of tax evasion, theft and forgery and set a $50,000 bond, according to a Feb. 9 statement from the Department of Revenue. Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Emily Hutchins, who prosecuted the case, said that Sutphin is from Blountville.

The man has since pleaded no contest to two counts of use tax fraud, six counts of forgery and one count of theft over $1,000, according to a Tuesday statement from the Department of Revenue. Judge William Rogers ordered Sutphin to pay $2,332 to the department.

“These go back quite some time,” Hutchins said of Sutphin’s charges. “Some of it started as early as 2015.”

According to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute, a no contest plea isn’t a direct admission of guilt, but it waives a defendant’s right to a trial and lets the court treat them as guilty when coming up with their sentence.