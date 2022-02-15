Blountville man facing multiple illegal drug distribution charges

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Blountville man is facing multiple charges involving illegal drug distribution.

Keith Vestal, age 42, of Blountville, was arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, according to a written statement.

Vestal was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, evading arrest, expired registration, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, two outstanding arrest warrants for violation of probation and failure to report to jail were served on Vestal.

On Sunday, Feb. 6, deputies observed Vestal operating a vehicle on Sullivan Gardens Parkway in the Kingsport area. Deputies knew of outstanding arrest warrants for Vestal and also that he did not possess a valid driver’s license.

Deputies approached Vestal in a business parking lot and he attempted to flee from officers on foot. Vestal was unable to outrun deputies and upon being taken into custody, resisted arrest. He was found to have 22 grams of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, and $9,618 in cash on his person, according to the statement.

A search warrant was obtained for Vestal’s vehicle. During the search investigators found 122 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 116 grams of marijuana, four grams of heroin, four grams of cocaine, two LSD stamps, four Suboxone strips, 77 ½ pills of various types, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, three loaded handguns and $570 in cash were located inside of the vehicle. The street value of the drugs was $11,751, according to the statement.

The SCSO currently has an investigator in its Special Operations Unit who serves on a federal task force with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Due to the nature of the charges and Vestal’s criminal history, the ATF task force officer is pursuing federal charges against Vestal, including possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities seized the more than $10,000 in cash and the vehicle he was driving.

Vestal remains housed in the Sullivan County Jail with no bond.