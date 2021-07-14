Blountville man charged for sending child porn on Snapchat

Oscar Vega, 31, was arrested following a lengthy investigation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. In April, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Sheriff’s Office that a computer user was uploading content that appeared to be child pornography through the social media application Snapchat. An investigation began, and the image that triggered the tip, as well as the account information for the user uploading images, was obtained from Snapchat, according to a news release.