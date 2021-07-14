Blountville man charged for sending child porn on Snapchat

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Blountville man accused of possessing and transmitting child pornography was charged Tuesday with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
Oscar Vega, 31, was arrested following a lengthy investigation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. In April, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Sheriff’s Office that a computer user was uploading content that appeared to be child pornography through the social media application Snapchat. An investigation began, and the image that triggered the tip, as well as the account information for the user uploading images, was obtained from Snapchat, according to a news release.
Investigators were able to identify the account holder and obtained a warrant to search Vega’s residence. Vega admitted to possessing and transmitting child pornography, the release states. Further charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation, according to the release.
Vega remains without bond in the Sullivan County jail.
