 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blountville hosts annual Independence Day parade
0 comments
top story
Blountville Ruritan Club
Marching Fourth

Blountville hosts annual Independence Day parade

{{featured_button_text}}
Blountville Parade - Troop 215 BSA

Members of Troop 215 Sequoyah Council present the colors in this year’s annual Blountville Independence Day parade.

 Robert Sorrell/Bristol Herald Courier

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of local residents celebrated America’s independence on Saturday during the annual Blountville parade.

Every year, the Blountville Ruritan Club hosts the parade through downtown Blountville. The parade begins at the intersection of state Route 126 at Keystone Drive and ends at the historic Sullivan County courthouse. With no formal sign-in, the Blountville parade welcomes all participants — from businesses to schools.

Blountville Parade - West Ridge HS Band.jpg

The West Ridge High School band debuted at the parade only hours after first performing at Kingsport’s parade.

Families lined the mile-long route to watch the parade pass by as many people tossed out candy to spectators. Red, white and blue flags and patriotic attire lined the street.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The West Ridge High School band debuted at the parade, a couple hours after first performing at the Kingsport Independence Day parade. The large band performed several times while marching down historic Blountville’s main thoroughfare. The color guard and dance team joined the band.

Blountville Parade - Fire Truck

Numerous local first responders, including the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters from Sullivan County and Avoca participated in the parade. The fire dog, a costumed mascot, rode along the route with the Hickory Tree Volunteer Fire Department.

The Kingsport Community Band, which first participated in Blountville’s parade in 2019, also took part Saturday.

Numerous local first responders, including the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters from Sullivan County and Avoca participated in the parade. The fire dog, a costumed mascot, rode along the route with the Hickory Tree Volunteer Fire Department.

Blountville Parade - Car Club.jpg

Numerous cars from the Northeast Tennessee Mustang Club participated, as well as several other antique cars.

Other participants included McNew’s Auctions, the Reserve Officers Training Corps and the Sullivan County property assessors. Several local politicians and their representatives, including state Rep. John Crawford, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger and state Rep. Scotty Campbell were in the parade. Numerous cars from the Northeast Tennessee Mustang Club participated, as well as several other antique cars.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Partially collapsed Miami condo to be demolished

Watch Now: Related Video

Partially collapsed Miami condo to be demolished

Watch Now: Related Video

Partially collapsed Miami condo to be demolished

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts