Blountville hosts annual Independence Day parade

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of local residents celebrated America’s independence on Saturday during the annual Blountville parade.

Every year, the Blountville Ruritan Club hosts the parade through downtown Blountville. The parade begins at the intersection of state Route 126 at Keystone Drive and ends at the historic Sullivan County courthouse. With no formal sign-in, the Blountville parade welcomes all participants — from businesses to schools.

Families lined the mile-long route to watch the parade pass by as many people tossed out candy to spectators. Red, white and blue flags and patriotic attire lined the street.

The West Ridge High School band debuted at the parade, a couple hours after first performing at the Kingsport Independence Day parade. The large band performed several times while marching down historic Blountville’s main thoroughfare. The color guard and dance team joined the band.

The Kingsport Community Band, which first participated in Blountville’s parade in 2019, also took part Saturday.