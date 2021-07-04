Blountville hosts annual Independence Day parade

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of local residents celebrated America’s independence on Saturday during the annual Blountville parade.
Every year, the Blountville Ruritan Club hosts the parade through downtown Blountville. The parade begins at the intersection of state Route 126 at Keystone Drive and ends at the historic Sullivan County courthouse. With no formal sign-in, the Blountville parade welcomes all participants — from businesses to schools.
Families lined the mile-long route to watch the parade pass by as many people tossed out candy to spectators. Red, white and blue flags and patriotic attire lined the street.
The West Ridge High School band debuted at the parade, a couple hours after first performing at the Kingsport Independence Day parade. The large band performed several times while marching down historic Blountville’s main thoroughfare. The color guard and dance team joined the band.
The Kingsport Community Band, which first participated in Blountville’s parade in 2019, also took part Saturday.
Numerous local first responders, including the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters from Sullivan County and Avoca participated in the parade. The fire dog, a costumed mascot, rode along the route with the Hickory Tree Volunteer Fire Department.
Other participants included McNew’s Auctions, the Reserve Officers Training Corps and the Sullivan County property assessors. Several local politicians and their representatives, including state Rep. John Crawford, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger and state Rep. Scotty Campbell were in the parade. Numerous cars from the Northeast Tennessee Mustang Club participated, as well as several other antique cars.
