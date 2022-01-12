 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blountville father and son rescue man in 'Christmas miracle'

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.-- A father and son were recognized Tuesday for rescuing an elderly driver following a Christmas Day crash in Blountville.

Tim Keller, 62, and his son, Brandon Keller, 31, were traveling on Hawley Road in Blountville when they came upon an overturned vehicle in the roadway. They stopped to check on the vehicle and discovered someone was inside, and the car was smoking.

The driver of the vehicle, 89-year-old J.D. Winegar, was suspended upside down strapped in his seat belt. The Kellers sprang into action and worked to remove the driver from the vehicle, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. 

Brandon Keller climbed into the vehicle to free the man. The man fell to the roof of the vehicle, because the car was upside down. Tim Keller noticed the car was on fire, Brandon's wife Rachel Keller wrote in a Facebook statement. Tim Keller told Brandon Keller to hurry and get out.

Brandon Keller was able to free the man and Tim Keller reached into help pull the man from the vehicle, Rachel Keller’s post said. They carried the man away from the car and as they turned around, the car was engulfed in flames.

"Within seconds that man's life could had been taken," Rachel Keller’s Facebook post said.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said the two men were successfully able to remove the man and he survived the crash. 

On Tuesday, Cassidy presented plaques of appreciation on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office to the Kellers for their lifesaving actions. 

"The heroic actions of the Kellers forever changed the life of the driver and we are very proud of them," the SCSO said in a statement Wednesday.

"I say all that to say is, there is a God! This is the proof!” Rachel Keller said in a Facebook Post. “Miracles happen and we were able to witness a miracle, a true Christmas miracle. If they were seconds later things would had been so different for that family."

She said the two men are deserving of the honor, even though they don't feel deserving.

Investigators believe Winegar lost consciousness before losing control of the vehicle.​ He was on his way home from a family gathering.

