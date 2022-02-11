Bloom Cafe' to put down new roots in Virginia soon

BRISTOL, Tenn. – After a successful reopening during the pandemic, Bloom Café will soon be putting down new roots just across the street from its current Bristol, Tennessee home in a larger Bristol, Virginia location.

Bloom Café's new location is on the first floor of 601 State Street on the Bristol, Virginia side of town. The old First Union Bank, is twice the size of Bloom’s current space at around 6,000 square feet.

Em Fehr, the owner of Bloom Café, is thrilled to have found more space for Bloom to blossom, and is looking forward to seeing people's reactions when they open in the new space.

"It's going to be really beautiful, and I'm, I'm pretty sure it's going to blow everyone's minds," Fehr said.

Fehr, who had been searching for a new location for almost a year, recounted the moment when Steve Johnson, who owns the new location space, approached her about moving across State Street.

"He (Johnson) came in here, and we talked for a little while, and he said that if I was everwanting to expand to keep him in mind, and I had no idea he was trying to get a restaurant in there. So it wasn't even on my mind to look over there. But once he showed me, he took me over there and showed me the space, and then we just tried to work out all the details,” she said.

Fehr said unless unforeseen circumstances arise, the transformation of the new space from a bank to the new Bloom Café will begin in a week or two, with plans to have construction completed in approximately five months.

"It's going to go through about five months of construction. So I mean, it's going to be completely redone,” she said. “So much so that the only way that you'll ever know that It was a bank is that I'm keeping the vault doors in there because they look really pretty."

Currently, Bloom Café is waiting on permits for the construction to be approved by Bristol, Virginia.

She said she is excited to have worked with Whitney Manahan, an architect at Burwil Construction, and Jody Cowart, a local interior designer, to come up with the floor plans for the new location and is happy the essence of what has made Bloom Café unique will not be lost.

"I love the process actually … I get to say this is what I want, this is what I don't want and use her (their) expertise to get the most out of the space," Fehr said. "Part of the reason why I think Bloom is so great is because it is so charming. It feels very welcoming and inviting and cozy, and I don't want to lose that."

The new space will have everything from a new kitchen to outdoor dining, a bigger bar and private event space. The restaurant will have its own parking lot and more room for storage, which would allow Bloom to keep more inventory and offer catering.

Bloom Café opened in 2017 and grew into its current space over the course of the past five years.

"We're kind of maxed out where we are with no room to grow," Fehr said. "We were closed for a really long time during the pandemic, the beginning of it, and we kind of opened really strong because we were able to purchase some things that we didn't have to make it work. Ever since we kind of remodeled in here, and got an oven and various things like that, we've just kind of exploded over the last two years."

Elaina Raines, a manager and one of 26 employees of the Bloom Café, moved to Bristol six months ago after being away for 20 years. She is excited about the move.

"We're just busy, busy, busy, and it's going to be really nice to have a space to accommodate all the business now," Raines said.

