 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blood Drive Held In Bristol
0 comments
breaking

Blood Drive Held In Bristol

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. - Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is hosting a blood drive on Monday, April 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 

The blood drive will be held at the future home of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 500 Gate City Highway, in Bristol Virginia, at the former location of the Bristol Mall.

 

Appointments are preferred. Call 423-652-0014 or visit marshblood.com

 

Walk-ins will be accommodated as capacity allows. All donors will receive a snack and an exclusive Hard Rock T-shirt.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts