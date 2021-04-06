Blood Drive Held In Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. - Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is hosting a blood drive on Monday, April 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The blood drive will be held at the future home of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 500 Gate City Highway, in Bristol Virginia, at the former location of the Bristol Mall.
Appointments are preferred. Call 423-652-0014 or visit marshblood.com
Walk-ins will be accommodated as capacity allows. All donors will receive a snack and an exclusive Hard Rock T-shirt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!