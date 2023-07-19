BRISTOL, Va. — Bridget Ashley fished around in her “bag of tricks” Tuesday and emerged with a small plastic bag containing a petite, handmade necklace featuring different types of beads and crystals with carefully coordinated colors.

It didn’t come from a store but was crafted by her skillful hands — in a couple of hours — based on an image in her mind’s eye. That’s because Ashley, 30, has been blind for the past 20 years but uses her creative knack as therapy and as a way to make a bit of extra money.

“I must admit, my jewelry is what saved me. It kept me from going crazy when I had, literally, nothing,” Ashley said. “I had just lost my vision and jewelry gave me something else to focus on … Just because you have a disability doesn’t mean you can’t get up and keep moving.”

She has gotten more involved with marketing her work, which will be on display Thursday at the Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee. She also has some pieces on display at Utopia Tattoo and Piercing on Volunteer Parkway.

“A lot is inspired by visual memory. I can remember loosely what colors are and what goes good with what and that’s how I get my different color schemes,” she said.

She began around age 12.

“I was always good with hands-on crafts and somewhere it went from making little Popsicle stick crafts to working with yarn and making jewelry that way. I decided I didn’t like the yarn because it didn’t do what I wanted it to so I switched to hemp but that itched, so finally I upgraded to real crystals and natural leather,” Ashley said.

Most of the pieces take from 30 minutes to four hours to create, depending on size and complexity, and each is unique. Although she will take orders for specific styles or to make a necklace for someone who bought a bracelet and wants a matching piece.

She separates beads and other pieces by feel from with the chambers in a plastic container and does the work by feel and counting pieces and spaces. Sometimes she stays up all night, focused on finishing a piece.

“I’ve honestly been thrilled out of my mind. I was starting to think it wasn’t going to work. I don’t have much self-confidence,” Ashley said. “I think a lot of my low self-confidence comes from I can’t see my work.”

Lifelong friend Danni Kudela, her biggest supporter, helps fill that gap.

“I can be honest and she likes honest criticism but she knows when her stuff is good,” said Kudela, who also has a disability. “We’re not handicapped, we’re handi-capable. We do things, just in a different way … I’m crippled. She’s blind. We’re like Helen Keller together.”

Kudela has had seizures that have caused temporary vision loss.

Ashley calls her own blindness a “freak accident.”

“I have a shunt from the right side of my head down to my stomach. When I was about 10, it apparently broke. When that happened, the fluid backed up in my head, causing optic nerve damage,” she said.

Jewelry making became an outlet.

“I needed something to occupy my mind. I wasn’t ready to deal with the mental and emotional baggage that came with this. So I shoved it to the back burner and didn’t deal for a long time,” she said.

Her first experience with commercial interest was when teacher Ben Talley would order about 130 of her handmade bracelets, using acrylic beads and hemp cord, each school year.

“That inspired me to think maybe I can upgrade and actually start doing this for real,” Ashley said. “It started with family members. Eventually I started posting things on Facebook and that’s how I made my first sales.”

Many of her co-workers at Cheddar’s have also become customers.

“I have to say, I searched for jobs for years and employers turned me away because of liability. I have found my home at Cheddar’s. They’re like family and I’m proud to work there,” Ashley said.

She is excited about the potential for more people to see and appreciate her hard work and looks forward to what lies ahead.

“Trauma is not a place to stay. It’s a stumbling block but you’re only passing through,” she said.