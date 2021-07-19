BLEVINS: One of tall fescue’s strong points

Allowing cattle to do their own harvesting of a forage crop is one of the most economical ways to provide feed.
Whether you like fescue or not, with proper management, it offers us the possibility of doing this till early to mid-winter.
Stockpiling is one of the most efficient ways to utilize tall fescue. Simply put, stockpiling means to store up fescue pasture growth from August until mid-fall and then to graze this growth during late fall and early winter.
Tall fescue maintains quality better than any other forage grass grown in Virginia under stockpiling, and cattle rarely show fescue toxicosis grazing stockpiled fescue pasture.
Follow these steps for successful stockpiling:
1) Graze or mow the fescue down to 2 to 3 inches during early to mid-August. Grazing or mowing removes low quality summer growth and allows the plant to produce new high-quality leaves. Make sure to remove animals once the pasture is grazed down because overgrazing slows recovery growth and reduces the amount of stockpiled forage.
2) Topdress pure stands of tall fescue with 60 to 80 pounds nitrogen (N) per acre during early to mid-August. Without an N application, forage yield and protein will be lower. This is also a good time to apply phosphorus, potassium and lime according to soil test recommendations. In the absence of a soil test, apply 40 to 60 pounds each of phosphorus and potassium per acre. Optimal growth will occur when pH is maintained above 6.0. N may be reduced if clover is present.
3) Keep livestock off this pasture until the fall growth of other pastures is grazed (usually November or December), then turn the animals onto the stockpiled tall fescue.
4) If pastures run short in the fall, consider feeding hay during favorable weather from September to November. This allows stockpiled tall fescue to accumulate and stretches the supply of grazable forage.
5) Where possible, stockpiled tall fescue fields should be strip grazed and stocked heavily enough to graze down the accumulated growth in each paddock in 7 to 14 days or less. This allows the forage to be fully utilized without excessive trampling and wastage. Since tall fescue does not regrow in the winter, a back fence is not essential when strip grazing stockpiled growth. With good management, beef producers occasionally avoid feeding much hay till mid- to late February.
Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.