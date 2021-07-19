BLEVINS: One of tall fescue’s strong points

Allowing cattle to do their own harvesting of a forage crop is one of the most economical ways to provide feed.

Whether you like fescue or not, with proper management, it offers us the possibility of doing this till early to mid-winter.

Stockpiling is one of the most efficient ways to utilize tall fescue. Simply put, stockpiling means to store up fescue pasture growth from August until mid-fall and then to graze this growth during late fall and early winter.

Tall fescue maintains quality better than any other forage grass grown in Virginia under stockpiling, and cattle rarely show fescue toxicosis grazing stockpiled fescue pasture.

Follow these steps for successful stockpiling:

1) Graze or mow the fescue down to 2 to 3 inches during early to mid-August. Grazing or mowing removes low quality summer growth and allows the plant to produce new high-quality leaves. Make sure to remove animals once the pasture is grazed down because overgrazing slows recovery growth and reduces the amount of stockpiled forage.