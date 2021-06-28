BLEVINS: 13th annual beef cattle conference will feature educational sessions

The 13th Annual Tri-State Beef Cattle conference will be held at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center in Blountville, Tennessee, on Aug. 5. This year’s conference will address topics of interest to both stocker and cow-calf producers. The conference will be a one-day event and will include educational sessions covering such topics as stocker health, using EPDs and genomically enhanced EPDs in today’s decision-making, beef cattle outlook, price risk management tools and uses, upgrading existing working facilities and mineral supplementation. There will once again be virtual tours of operations from each of the three states and then a time of questions and answers with the producers themselves.
A trade show will be open during the conference, with many of the organizations involved in the region’s beef industry there for participants to meet and learn more about their products and services.
The conference will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and the program beginning at 9:20 a.m. The trade show will open at 8 a.m.
The meeting is being sponsored by the University of Tennessee Extension, Virginia Cooperative Extension and North Carolina Cooperative Extension. Registration information and complete details will be available through your county Extension Office. Registration for the conference is $20 through July 23 and $25 after July 23. Additional information can be obtained from your local Extension office or on the web at https://www.apsc.vt.edu/extensionandoutreach/beef-extension.html.
The details of the program are as follows; registration and the trade show will open at 8 a.m. The speakers and topics are “Managing Macro and Micro Nutrients in Mineral” by Dr. Katie Mason, assistant professor and Extension specialist, University of Tennessee; “Breakout Session: EPDs and Genomically Enhanced EPDs” by Dr. Scott Greiner, professor and Extension specialist, Virginia Tech; “Breakout Session: Stocker Cattle Receiving Health Protocols” by Dr. Lew Strickland, DVM, associate professor and Extension veterinarian, University of Tennessee; “Upgrading Existing Working Facilities and Low-Cost Options” by Kevin Thompson, director of Middle Tennessee Research and Education Center, University of Tennessee; and “Beef Cattle Outlook and Risk Management” by Dr. Andrew P. Griffith, associate professor and livestock economist, University of Tennessee. A ribeye steak meal will be served at noon, and the program will end with virtual tours of a farm from each of the three participating states, followed by a question and answer session.
Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.