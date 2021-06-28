BLEVINS: 13th annual beef cattle conference will feature educational sessions

The 13th Annual Tri-State Beef Cattle conference will be held at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center in Blountville, Tennessee, on Aug. 5. This year’s conference will address topics of interest to both stocker and cow-calf producers. The conference will be a one-day event and will include educational sessions covering such topics as stocker health, using EPDs and genomically enhanced EPDs in today’s decision-making, beef cattle outlook, price risk management tools and uses, upgrading existing working facilities and mineral supplementation. There will once again be virtual tours of operations from each of the three states and then a time of questions and answers with the producers themselves.

A trade show will be open during the conference, with many of the organizations involved in the region’s beef industry there for participants to meet and learn more about their products and services.

The conference will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and the program beginning at 9:20 a.m. The trade show will open at 8 a.m.