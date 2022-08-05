 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blasting to close State Route 93 at county line Monday at noon

Motorists traveling on State Route 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line should be aware of road construction activities that will have an effect on traffic.

Beginning noon Monday, August 8, State Route 93 will be temporarily closed in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) as crews perform blasting operations.

The closures are expected to last approximately an hour as crews clear the roadway of debris. State Route 93 may remain closed for an extended period, depending on blast conditions. I-81 and I-26 will serve as detour routes as needed.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in the area as workers will be present. 

