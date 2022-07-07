 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Blasting to close Route 93 Monday

  • Updated
State Route 93 at the Sullivan and Washington county line will temporarily close for one hour at noon between Monday, July 11 and Wednesday July 13 as crews perform blasting operations.

The temporary closure will be in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway). The closures are expected to last approximately one hour as crews clear the roadway of debris, but State Route 93 may remain closed for an extended period, depending on blast conditions. I-81 and I-26 will serve as detour routes as needed.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists should use use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

Union workers go on strike at General Dynamics in Marion

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

