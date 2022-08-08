 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blasting to close road Tuesday

Motorists traveling on State Route 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line could face delays due to construction Tuesday.

Beginning at noon Tuesday, August 9, State Route 93 will be temporarily closed in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) as crews perform blasting operations. These closures will take place at the same time each day, Tuesday, August 9 through Friday, August 12.

The closures are expected to last approximately an hour as crews clear the roadway of debris. State Route 93 may remain closed for an extended period, depending on blast conditions. I-81 and I-26 will serve as detour routes as needed.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in the area as workers will be present. 

