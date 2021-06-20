 Skip to main content
Blasting planned at Bristol Business Park
Blasting planned at Bristol Business Park

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Blasting is planned later this week along state Route 394 for work at the Bristol Business Park.

The city of Bristol, Tennessee, released a traffic management plan on Friday noting that traffic will be stopped in the area of the Bristol Business Park on June 23 to allow blasting to take place nearby. Glass Machinery and Excavation and their blasting subcontractor, Appalachia Explosives, will be blasting to construct two building foundations in the business park.

Traffic will be stopped in both directions of Route 394 between Sweet Knobs Trail and a point west of Weaver Pike, and the streets of the Bristol Business Park for a short time on Wednesday at 11 a.m. A back-up date is scheduled Thursday.

Traffic on Vance Tank Road will not be affected by the blasting and can be used as a nearby detour, the city said. Police will be in the area to block and direct traffic during blasting.

