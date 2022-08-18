 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blackburn had lots of reasons to vote against Inflation Reduction Act

Sen Blackburn

Senator Marsha Blackburn (left) and ECD Commissioner, Stuart McWhorter (right) discussing on how the federal government is working to aid local manufacturers, inflation and similar topics during her visit to Bristol, Tennessee.

 Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. – U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) was in Bristol Thursday to meet with city, county and state officials. 

Blackburn spoke for about half an hour on several topics of national relevance, primarily the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act, which became law Tuesday when President Joe Biden signed the bill. Blackburn’s vote on the legislation was “an easy no,” the senator said Thursday.   

“The bill contained all these provisions that are so adverse to productivity in a business, because it mandates that to exercise the full extent of some tax credits … you have to be using union labor,” Blackburn said. “They embedded in this bill a policy that is going to be counter to the structure of the economy in right-to-work states, so for me it was something that was an easy ‘no’ vote.” 

Blackburn said she feels like there should be “truth” in the names of legislation, something she doesn't see in the Inflation Reduction Act. 

“You can talk to economist after economist, and there is no one that says this bill is going to bring down inflation,” Blackburn said. “This is all part and parcel of what they’ve been doing to try to push the Green New Deal.” 

In addressing elevated inflation rates, Blackburn pointed out two main drivers – energy costs and what she called “out of control government spending.” 

“Until we go back to domestic production in energy, and return ourselves to energy independence and dominance, we’re not going to see the inflation rates come down,” Blackburn said. 

Blackburn became a U.S. senator in 2019 after serving as the U.S. representative for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. Her current committee assignments include the Senate Judiciary Committee, Veterans’ Affairs Committee and Armed Services Committee. 

