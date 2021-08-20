Blackburn, Griffith criticize chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal in visits to Bristol

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She criticized Biden for not following an agreement reached under the Trump administration for a more prolonged withdrawal based on meeting threat assessments.

“President Biden didn’t want to do that. He wanted to have a date-certain departure,” she said, calling that decision “disappointing.”

Blackburn said her office heard Thursday from a number of active-duty personnel concerned about getting folks out of the country.

“This is incredibly disturbing,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Republican who represents Virginia’s 9th District, expressed similar frustration earlier this week during a visit to Bristol after learning that about 19 people connected with Virginia Tech remain in Afghanistan.

“I truly am appalled at some of the comments the president and some in the administration are making, claiming we had plans and we had all contingencies covered,” Griffith said. “No, you didn’t. It’s outrageous. … I’m very hopeful we can get American citizens out, but how are we going to get those people who were allied to the military, allied to the NGOs [non-governmental organization] or allied to the press outlets from the West? And where is the list of these people, and why don’t we have this list?”