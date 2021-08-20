Blackburn, Griffith criticize chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal in visits to Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — En route to a Thursday meeting with Bristol area business executives, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn received a text message from a friend desperately seeking help getting a family out of Afghanistan in light of the crisis there.
It has been a week filled with angst for U.S. lawmakers, the military and those with family and friends still in the embattled country, days after U.S. forces pulled out and the Afghan government collapsed following an offensive by the Taliban.
“I am very concerned. My team and I have been working for months on exiting people,” Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, told the Bristol Herald Courier. “They [her friend and the family] are very worried because the Taliban has already started executing people that had worked with the U.S. or the allied partners. They [Taliban] have started to abuse women and children. It is a desperate, desperate situation. … I went from disappointment to frustration to righteous anger that the president didn’t stand up and say, ‘We made a mistake.’”
The president said Monday he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw U.S. troops and added that there was no good time to do so.
Blackburn said the Senate Armed Services Committee, on which she serves, is scheduled to be briefed on the situation today.
Blackburn said she has heard from many “distraught” Tennesseans and military personnel with family and loved ones still in the war-ravaged country.
She criticized Biden for not following an agreement reached under the Trump administration for a more prolonged withdrawal based on meeting threat assessments.
“President Biden didn’t want to do that. He wanted to have a date-certain departure,” she said, calling that decision “disappointing.”
Blackburn said her office heard Thursday from a number of active-duty personnel concerned about getting folks out of the country.
“This is incredibly disturbing,” she said.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Republican who represents Virginia’s 9th District, expressed similar frustration earlier this week during a visit to Bristol after learning that about 19 people connected with Virginia Tech remain in Afghanistan.
“I truly am appalled at some of the comments the president and some in the administration are making, claiming we had plans and we had all contingencies covered,” Griffith said. “No, you didn’t. It’s outrageous. … I’m very hopeful we can get American citizens out, but how are we going to get those people who were allied to the military, allied to the NGOs [non-governmental organization] or allied to the press outlets from the West? And where is the list of these people, and why don’t we have this list?”
In June, the House approved a resolution waiving a medical exam requirement for those in Afghanistan to expedite their exit and entry into this country because they expected the Afghan government wouldn’t last long term.