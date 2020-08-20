 Skip to main content
Blackbird On the Fly holds soft opening
Blackbird On the Fly holds soft opening

BRISTOL, Va. - Blackbird Bakery held the soft opening today for its second location, Blackbird On the Fly.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the new location at 920 Commonwealth Avenue is only offering drive-thru service. Additionally because this location is smaller than the downtown bakery, the menu is smaller as well. Though customers can pick up select pastries as well as donuts and coffee.

Construction of the new location started in summer 2019.

