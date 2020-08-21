Blackbird Bakery has soft opening for its second location

BRISTOL, Va. — Blackbird Bakery held a soft opening Thursday for its second location, Blackbird on the Fly.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the new location at 920 Commonwealth Ave. is offering drive-thru service only. The new location is in the building that formerly housed Doughnut World.
Additionally, because the location is smaller than the downtown bakery, the menu is smaller as well. But customers are able to choose from select pastries as well as doughnuts and espresso drinks that they already know from the menu of the main bakery on Piedmont Avenue.
In 2017, Carla Perkins, the owner of Blackbird Bakery, announced that there were plans for a second bakery and renovation and construction of the new location started in summer 2019.
