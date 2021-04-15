 Skip to main content
Birthplace of Country Music Museum nominated for national museum contest
Birthplace of Country Music Museum nominated for national museum contest

BRISTOL, Va. — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol has been nominated for this year’s Best Pop Culture Museum, hosted by USA Today.

The publication’s panel selected BCM as a contender for the contest, which is a part of the 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

To vote, go online to www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-pop-culture-museum-2021/. On Wednesday, the BCM was in first place of the 20 museums in the contest.

Voting opened Monday and ends May 10. Winners will be announced at noon May 21.

