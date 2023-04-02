BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia lawmakers have taken a step toward regulating the rogue side of the hemp market, but have yet to create a regulated framework for marijuana. Hemp and marijuana are the same species of plant. The main difference lies in how much of a certain cannabinoid each contains.

The law defines the key difference between the two is tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical primarily responsible for the “high” associated with cannabis.

The most recent General Assembly passed House Bill 2294, which is designed to regulate products containing high levels of THC that is also present in some hemp products.

It limits delta 8 THC and delta-10 THC to 2% in hemp as those products which are said to have similar effects to marijuana. They are legal under the 2018 federal Farm Bill, which legalized hemp containing less than 3% THC.

House Majority Leader and bill patron Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City said it is an important step.

“It’s really important because a lot of folks in retail shops are selling these intoxicating substances that we don’t even know what is in them,” Kilgore said. “Kids are getting sick. People are getting sick. We are trying to put some regulations in this market so we know what is being sold out there. We know it’s not really hemp, it’s really cannabis with a high THC value,” Kilgore recently told the Bristol Herald Courier.

The bill “limits the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol that can be included in a hemp product or industrial hemp extract to 0.3 percent and two milligrams per package,” according to the summary. “The bill clarifies that persons who manufacture, store, sell, or offer for sale an industrial hemp extract or food containing an industrial hemp extract are subject to the existing food and drink permit requirement” and requires them to indicate their intent to manufacture, store, sell, or offer for sale on the permit application.

It also makes it unlawful, under the Consumer Protection Act, to sell or offer for sale any substance intended for human consumption that contains a synthetic derivative of THC and establishes the threshold for violations and sets fines.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the bill into law last week while offering an amendment to ensure certain non-intoxicating therapeutic products will still be available to the people who rely on them.

The bill came under fire from some legal hemp producers but was strongly endorsed by four Virginia medical organizations.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, Virginia College of Emergency Physicians, Virginia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and Medical Society of Virginia submitted a letter calling the legislation critical for public health and safety.

“We’ve got some amendments to go on it, trying to make sure we aren’t putting people out of business that shouldn’t be out of business. We are working on that,” Kilgore said.

Cannabis, currently

Two years after Virginia lawmakers legalized adult possession of up to one ounce of marijuana and four plants, the state still lacks any regulated framework for its retail sale.

The result is the long-standing black market now competing amid a bewildering array of shops with entrepreneurs operating at or near the fringes of the law. Many claim to be selling hemp or hemp-type products, since selling non-medical marijuana remains illegal.

So what are these stores selling or, in many cases, giving away?

Kilgore said lawmakers are aware of the assortment of new businesses in the state and expects this legislation will empower local authorities to close some of them down.

“A lot of that is illegal marijuana sales. Hopefully when we get a budget there will be money in there for enforcement and, hopefully, you’ll see a lot of those shops shut down after July 1,” Kilgore said. “We want to ramp up enforcement on that. We’ve not done a full blown retail market so there is a black market out there that we’re going to try to get our hands around.”

And it isn’t spelled out in black and white.

“It’s a gray area and the Commonwealth Attorneys don’t want to touch it because of knowing what’s legal and what’s not legal. You have to hire scientists to analyze it. Hopefully we can step up and help them,” Kilgore said.

What the law says

In Virginia, hemp and marijuana are regulated by different agencies. Hemp is overseen by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Marijuana and cannabis are under the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority.

The language gets sticky when it comes to “sharing.”

The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority reports that “adult sharing or transferring one ounce or less of marijuana between persons who are 21 years or older without remuneration is legal.

However “adult sharing” does not include instances in which marijuana is given away “contemporaneously with another reciprocal transaction” between the same parties; a gift of marijuana is offered or advertised in conjunction with an offer for the sale of goods or services; or a gift of marijuana is “contingent upon a separate reciprocal transaction for goods or services.

All of those are illegal.

What’s next?

Considerable legislation to try and address the retail marijuana conundrum was proposed during the last session but none was passed.

“As far as straight up retail marijuana, we’re stuck in the same spot we were in when we went into session,” Deputy Majority Leader Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, said. “You’ve got a number of legislators who want to fully repeal the whole thing, but not enough to do it. You’ve got some who want to go full-on Colorado-style but there aren’t enough of them to do it. And finding how you get to middle ground on marijuana is proving to be extremely difficult.”

O’Quinn said this isn’t really a partisan issue.

“Most people have pretty strongly held beliefs, one way or the other, as it relates to marijuana, legal use, illegal use, and so forth. It’s been a really tough issue to try to deal with. It is very contentious and not a partisan issue. It tends to be broken more along a generational divide than a political divide,” O’Quinn said.

He also said this remains a puzzle for law enforcement.

“You have people in Southwest Virginia who want us to open this up wide open and have retail marijuana sales and we have others very adamantly opposed to that. And you have law enforcement stuck in this quandary of what they can and can’t enforce,” O’Quinn said. “There is the problem with a lot of the hemp-type products we see with extremely high THC levels. They’re not technically marijuana and they have the same net effect.

“You still have kids getting hold of very high potency products, overdosing and getting extremely sick. It leaves school administrators, parents and law enforcement stuck in a lurch and it has been tough,” he said.

Kilgore predicts the General Assembly will have to finally reach some compromise.

“Ultimately, Virginia is going to have to go the way of other states and come up with a retail market to keep the black market from taking over,” Kilgore said. “It is going to be about health and safety and ultimately we will have to do that. But we need to get ahold of what is going on out there right now. It’s going to be very hard but we can move forward like it is right now.”