Big Stone Gap police officer killed in line of duty; suspect arrested

A Wise County Sheriff's Office deputy was first to arrive on scene after the shooting. Chandler was found lying unconscious in a ditch along the driveway to the residence, VSP said. His patrol car and another vehicle were both at the home, but there was no other person present, VSP said.

The officer was initially transported to Norton Community Hospital and then flown to Johnson City Medical Center, where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

An extensive investigation and search then ensued, which involved the Big Stone Gap Police Department, Wise County Sheriff's Office and Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp. During the search, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said on Twitter that his organization was also offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person that shot Chandler.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must inform our community of the line of duty death of Officer Michael D. Chandler," Big Stone Gap Police Chief Stephen Hamm said in a written statement late Saturday. "His battle to survive today was truly miraculous. But, he succumbed to his injuries around 7:00 p.m. this evening at the hospital with his family at his side."