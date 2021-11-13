Big Stone Gap officer shot in line of duty

A Big Stone Gap police officer was shot in the line of duty early Saturday, officials said.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police was called to the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Orr Street, just outside the town limits of Big Stone Gap. A town police officer had been shot after responding to the residence on that street, VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

The officer was transported to Norton Community Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The VSP said the investigation was ongoing Saturday morning in coordination with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, Wise County Sheriff's Office and Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp.

The town of Big Stone Gap identified the officer as Michael Chandler.

"Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family," the town said in a statement on social media.

Slemp said, "Please join me in prayer for the wounded police officer and all those on the scene."

His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Chandler is the third law enforcement officer to be wounded in the line of duty this year in Wise County. In separate cases earlier this year, Norton Police Chief James Lane was shot and Wise County Sheriff's Office Deputy Robert Robinson was stabbed. Both sustained serious injures and survived.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.