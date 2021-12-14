 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Stone Gap man sentenced for unemployment, mail fraud
0 comments

Big Stone Gap man sentenced for unemployment, mail fraud

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ABINGDON, Va. – A Big Stone Gap, Virginia, man was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $164,470 in restitution last week for his part in a conspiracy to defraud the government of more than $1.5 million in pandemic-related unemployment funds.

Johnny Hobbs, 37, joined co-defendant Farren Ricketts, 31, and others in a scheme to file fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment benefits through the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) website, according to a press release from the U.S. Justice Department.

Co-conspirators submitted unemployment claims containing false representations for various individuals who were known to be ineligible to receive pandemic unemployment benefits, according to the release.

While incarcerated, Hobbs joined the scheme in May 2020, initially seeking to receive unemployment benefits for himself.

After he was released from jail, Hobbs approached Ricketts, and the other co-conspirators, and accepted a limited role with their criminal enterprise submitting claims to the VEC and recertifying weekly claims for other co-conspirators.

Ricketts, who pleaded guilty to similar charges, will be sentenced later this week, according to the release.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What caused the devastating tornadoes over the weekend?

Watch Now: Related Video

What caused the devastating tornadoes over the weekend?

Watch Now: Related Video

What caused the devastating tornadoes over the weekend?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts