Big Stone Gap man sentenced for unemployment, mail fraud

ABINGDON, Va. – A Big Stone Gap, Virginia, man was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $164,470 in restitution last week for his part in a conspiracy to defraud the government of more than $1.5 million in pandemic-related unemployment funds.

Johnny Hobbs, 37, joined co-defendant Farren Ricketts, 31, and others in a scheme to file fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment benefits through the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) website, according to a press release from the U.S. Justice Department.

Co-conspirators submitted unemployment claims containing false representations for various individuals who were known to be ineligible to receive pandemic unemployment benefits, according to the release.

While incarcerated, Hobbs joined the scheme in May 2020, initially seeking to receive unemployment benefits for himself.

After he was released from jail, Hobbs approached Ricketts, and the other co-conspirators, and accepted a limited role with their criminal enterprise submitting claims to the VEC and recertifying weekly claims for other co-conspirators.

Ricketts, who pleaded guilty to similar charges, will be sentenced later this week, according to the release.