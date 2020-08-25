Big Stone Gap man sentenced for role in meth conspiracy

ABINGDON, Va. – A Big Stone Gap man will spend 14 years in prison for his part in a methamphetamine conspiracy case, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Jeremy Mallory, 42, was sentenced Monday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. He is one of 21 people charged in the conspiracy, authorities said in a news release.

According to court documents, Mallory helped conspired to distribute meth in Lee and Wise counties between July 1, 2016 and May 1, 2019. To date, all 21 defendants have been convicted via plea agreement or jury trial, authorities said.

