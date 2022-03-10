Big changes to interrupt spring this weekend

After a week of spring-like temperatures and showers, winter returns with a vengeance this weekend.

Heavy snow is expected to fall across the greater Bristol region early Saturday morning.

Friday night’s rain, starting after dark, should change to snow around 3 a.m., meteorologist Jeremy Buckles of the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve gone ahead and issued a winter snowstorm watch,” Buckles said. “Friday night, we are going to have rain in the area, and it looks like it’s going to change to snow very early Saturday morning.”

It will snow very heavy for about three hours early Saturday morning before sunrise.

“We’re going to see some snow accumulations on Saturday morning,” he said explaining the snow will fall quicker than it can melt. “And you’ll have one of those slushy, slippery conditions on the roadways.”

Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow in the Tri-Cities area and as much as 4 to 6 inches in higher elevations as well as the Southwest Virginia counties of Lee, Russell and Wise, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to be about 35 degrees, Buckles said.

“The actual normal for the high temperatures for Saturday is 58. So we’re going to be 20 to 25 degrees below normal for Saturday,” he said.

The winds are going to gust as much as 35 mph on Saturday.

“We could have some downed trees and some downed power lines, which could result in some power outages on Saturday morning,” Buckles said.

Expect black ice to form on roads on Saturday night as the temperatures dip to a low around 15 degrees,” according to Buckles. “That will cause any remaining moisture on roads to refreeze as black ice.”

Probably, the worst times to travel will be Saturday and Sunday morning, according to Buckles.

This snow system moving across the Southeastern United States will strengthen in Georgia and move northeast through the Carolinas, Buckles said.

Snow is expected to fall across East Tennessee from Chattanooga to Mountain City and along I-81 in Virginia from Bristol to Winchester, according to the National Weather Service.

And it is going to be cold.

“We are going to be near the record lows,” Buckles said. “The record low at the Tri-Cities Airport is actually 6 degrees. We may not get quite to that, but there are many locations across this area that will get to at least near-record lows.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.