For now, a controversial proposal to build multi-family dwellings with 14 units in Emory, Virginia, has disappeared.

This past week, the Washington County Board of Supervisors was set to hear all about it. But the developer, Ed Fuqua, withdrew his request for a special exception permit.

Given the housing shortage, you might have thought this would have worked out well.

But it faced opposition from folks living along Arbor Street, where the apartments were slated to be built. Two buildings were proposed to be set on 0.86-acre along Arbor Street in the village district of Emory.

Yet many of the village people cried, “No.”

Nearby residents complained at a March 27 meeting of the Washington County Planning Commission that the apartments would attract college students who would be messy and throw loud parties.

Some complained that narrow Arbor Street could not handle the extra traffic.

Some complained that the project would reduce property values.

Fuqua, a developer from Abingdon, spoke at the March 27 meeting.

“When I look at a price of property, I try to determine the use,” Fuqua said.

Fuqua had wanted to build a convenience store at the property. Under current zoning, a general store of less than 4,000 square feet on the property could be allowed, said Stephen Richardson, the county’s zoning administrator.

Yet Fuqua said he wanted to build an apartment house off Arbor Street due to the lack of housing in the area.

“I think it would be very beneficial,” Fuqua said. “Renters in this area are at such a disadvantage. There is no housing here.”

Fuqua has developed other properties in Abingdon and Glade Spring in Washington County.

Still, a petition signed by several people against the project was presented to the planning commission by Richardson.

The Washington County Planning Commission turned down the request to allow the special exception. Planning Commission member Dulcie Mumpower said she had concerns about the project fitting into the neighborhood.

It’s on hold for a year at least: Even if the developer wants to move forward, under a certain rule, the Board of Supervisors will not hear about it again for 12 months.