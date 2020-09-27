BHC rakes in TPA awards

The Bristol Herald Courier’s extensive coverage of overcrowded jails has resulted in multiple awards from the Tennessee Press Association.
The awards were presented during a virtual ceremony Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In all, the Herald Courier won 10 first place awards.
“Herald Courier staff members are dedicated to community journalism, to serving readers both in print and online,” said Managing Editor Rob Walters. “Staff members multi-task to bring our readers both daily news and long-range, in-depth projects that hit them where they live.
“Some people say hard work is its own reward. But being recognized by your peers is pretty sweet, too.”
“Critical Mass,” the jail overcrowding project, received a first place honor in best news reporting. Reporters David McGee, Robert Sorrell, Tim Dodson, Joe Tennis, Leif Greiss and Lurah Spell were named recipients of the award.
McGee also won fifth place in the category for his coverage of the proposed resort and casino in Bristol, Virginia.
The news staff also won first place in the public service category for “Critical Mass.”
The judge said: “A huge amount of work to pull all of this together. Thoroughly reported with strong use of graphics, news staff.”
Chelsea Gillenwater, Sandy Ross, David Thometz and Greiss won first place in best graphics or illustrations for their work on “Critical Mass.” The newspaper also won first for “Halloween: boo the numbers” and “Christmas: by the numbers.”
Cliff Cumber won first place for best single editorial. He wrote “We're at critical mass. Where do we go now with jail overcrowding?”
In addition, Paul Rice won third place in single editorial for “Be still, and remember Steve Hinkle,” which was about a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in the line of duty.
Sorrell, Greiss and Spell also won first place in the breaking news category for the coverage of the Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash during race week in 2019.
“This standout entry reported the facts, but went further in getting fan reaction,” the judge wrote. “Loved the sidebars. Well-written and concise. Solid journalism on a story that certainly held high-reader interest.”
Spell and Sorrell also won fifth place in the category for their breaking news coverage of the Hinkle shooting in Sullivan County.
Andre Teague won first place in best news photograph category for images taken at the scene of the Hinkle shooting.
“Wonderful coverage of a tragic story,” the judge wrote. “The photos take readers through the main story as well as all the side stories that accompany stories like this.”
Tennis also won first place for best personal column. A judge said his entry “Goodbye you lovable fuzzball,” was a “well told story with a haunting yet beautiful ending.”
Greiss and Nick Shepherd won first place in investigative reporting for a series on homelessness in Bristol.
The judge wrote: “Putting a real face on homelessness, making the story compelling and accessible, working in a team approach to provide strong infographics and art to complement a researched, well-written, and important piece. Good job.”
Sorrell won third place in investigative reporting for his follow-up coverage of the Interstate 81 traffic jam back in 2018.
The newspaper also won first place for make-up and appearance for papers published on Feb. 17, April 21, July 28 and Oct. 6. Dalena Adams won first place for best website.
David Crigger won fifth place in the best feature photograph category for “Squirrelly storm.”
Tim Hayes won second place in the best sports coverage category. His entry included “Still truckin': Frazier happy to trade trucks for basketball,” “Henderson plays his final game with 'Lisa; on his mind” and “Withered away: Wytheville's stay in the Appy League came to an abrupt end in 1989.”
Tennis won fourth in best single feature for a piece on the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Hayes, Allen Gregory, George Stone, Brian Woodson and Missy Hale won second place for best special issue or section for “Under the Lights 2019,” a preview for local high school football.
Gregory also won second for best sports writing. Ross won second place for community lifestyles. Ross, Thometz and Robert Allen won fifth place for headline writing. The newspaper also won third place for Sunday edition.
