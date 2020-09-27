BHC rakes in TPA awards

Chelsea Gillenwater, Sandy Ross, David Thometz and Greiss won first place in best graphics or illustrations for their work on “Critical Mass.” The newspaper also won first for “Halloween: boo the numbers” and “Christmas: by the numbers.”

Cliff Cumber won first place for best single editorial. He wrote “We're at critical mass. Where do we go now with jail overcrowding?”

In addition, Paul Rice won third place in single editorial for “Be still, and remember Steve Hinkle,” which was about a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in the line of duty.

Sorrell, Greiss and Spell also won first place in the breaking news category for the coverage of the Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash during race week in 2019.

“This standout entry reported the facts, but went further in getting fan reaction,” the judge wrote. “Loved the sidebars. Well-written and concise. Solid journalism on a story that certainly held high-reader interest.”

Spell and Sorrell also won fifth place in the category for their breaking news coverage of the Hinkle shooting in Sullivan County.

Andre Teague won first place in best news photograph category for images taken at the scene of the Hinkle shooting.