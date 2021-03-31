BHC 04012021 COVID rates::1

The region continues to see a resurgence of COVID-19, reporting more than 1,000 new cases during the past seven days, and its average seven-day testing positivity average leapt to nearly 14% Wednesday.
Ballad Health reported treating 94 COVID inpatients Wednesday, the same number as Monday, with 23 in intensive care and 12 on ventilators, its highest census since mid-February.
This week’s average of 94 inpatients represents a 9.3% increase over last week’s average of 86 and a 28.7% jump compared to the average of 73 inpatients just two weeks ago.
“As the positivity rates and the volume of COVID-19 patients increase, we ask everyone to take precautions,” Ballad wrote in a tweet, while encouraging people to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
The region’s seven-day testing positivity rate stands at 13.7%, due primarily to vastly higher rates in parts of Northeast Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Sullivan County remains among the region’s hot spots, adding more than 36 cases per day during the past two weeks, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. In addition, its testing positivity rate is 14.3%, among the five highest in Tennessee. The state average was 6.4%.
The county added 226 new cases during the past week, nearly 1,100 during the past month and has more than 400 active cases.
On Wednesday, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable extended the county’s public mask mandate until April 30 — the last county in Northeast Tennessee with a mask requirement.
“Part of the reason for the extension is because of the lack of progress as a county in stopping the COVID-19 spread,” according to a statement from Venable. “We have vaccinated 73% of county residents over the age of 70, which has resulted in a decrease in the number of deaths. However, a large segment of our population who are vulnerable remain unvaccinated.”
The county has administered about 72,000 vaccinations, has about 28% of its population with at least one dose and about 18% are fully vaccinated, state health records show.
Those vaccination percentages are among the highest in Northeast Tennessee as only Washington and Unicoi counties have slightly higher rates of people with one vaccination and fully vaccinated residents.
Washington County, Tennessee, had the region’s highest positivity rate at 18.2% Wednesday and has added 31 new cases per day over the past 14 days. Washington reported more than 300 active cases.
Carter County’s new case rate doubled during the past two weeks compared to the previous two weeks. It has more than 125 active cases, and its positivity rate was 14.9%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Southwest Virginia added more than 340 new cases during the past seven days, including 98 in Wythe County, 46 in Washington County, 36 each in Russell and Smyth counties, 33 in Tazewell and 27 in the city of Bristol, Virginia.
Across the region, the Mount Rogers Health District had a 10.8% testing positivity rate while Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO were 5.8% and 5.2%, respectively. Virginia’s statewide average is 5.8%. Masks continue to be required in public settings in Virginia.
