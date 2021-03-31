BHC 04012021 COVID rates::1

On Wednesday, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable extended the county’s public mask mandate until April 30 — the last county in Northeast Tennessee with a mask requirement.

“Part of the reason for the extension is because of the lack of progress as a county in stopping the COVID-19 spread,” according to a statement from Venable. “We have vaccinated 73% of county residents over the age of 70, which has resulted in a decrease in the number of deaths. However, a large segment of our population who are vulnerable remain unvaccinated.”

The county has administered about 72,000 vaccinations, has about 28% of its population with at least one dose and about 18% are fully vaccinated, state health records show.

Those vaccination percentages are among the highest in Northeast Tennessee as only Washington and Unicoi counties have slightly higher rates of people with one vaccination and fully vaccinated residents.

Washington County, Tennessee, had the region’s highest positivity rate at 18.2% Wednesday and has added 31 new cases per day over the past 14 days. Washington reported more than 300 active cases.