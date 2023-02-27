BRISTOL, Tenn. — Get on your dancing shoes and get groovy at Believe in Bristol’s upcoming fifth annual Dancing Downtown spring fundraiser.

Emily Champagne, the associate director of Believe in Bristol, announced that the theme for this year’s Dancing Downtown fundraiser is Disco Prom, and emphasized that all the funds raised will support Believe in Bristol’s work downtown.

“Each adult prom has had a different theme. This year’s theme is disco. So, It’s Studio 54 in the late 70s, early 80s Disco vibes,” Champagne said. “It’s a fundraiser to support our organization and all of these community events and programming that we provide.”

Attendees at the fundraiser on March 11, which will take place in the Foundation Event Facility at 620 State St., will participate in prom-themed events such as voting for the king and queen and taking cheesy prom pictures with friends.

This event is open to anyone and everyone over the age of 21. It is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Individual tickets to Disco Prom are $30 and $50 for couples. All tickets include snack foods, and there will be a cash bar. Tables seating 10 are available for $450.

For more information or to reserve a table, please contact Believe in Bristol at 423-573-2201 or via info@believeinbristol.org.