BRISTOL, Tenn. — Get on your dancing shoes and get groovy at Believe in Bristol’s upcoming fifth annual Dancing Downtown spring fundraiser.
Emily Champagne, the associate director of Believe in Bristol, announced that the theme for this year’s Dancing Downtown fundraiser is Disco Prom, and emphasized that all the funds raised will support Believe in Bristol’s work downtown.
“Each adult prom has had a different theme. This year’s theme is disco. So, It’s Studio 54 in the late 70s, early 80s Disco vibes,” Champagne said. “It’s a fundraiser to support our organization and all of these community events and programming that we provide.”
Attendees at the fundraiser on March 11, which will take place in the Foundation Event Facility at 620 State St., will participate in prom-themed events such as voting for the king and queen and taking cheesy prom pictures with friends.
- Nebraska cheerleader competes by herself at state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone
- PREP ROUNDUP: Looney's late bucket lifts Grundy to upset; George Wythe (girls, boys), Twin Springs (boys), Ridgeview (girls), Wise County Central (girls), J.I. Burton (girls), Lord Botetourt (girls), Gate City (girls) also advance
- Twenty VHSL regional quarterfinal hoops games involving local squads: 16 today, four on Wednesday. Here are some things to know
- REGION 1D BOYS: Lowe, Tigers roll past Eastside for state berth; Twin Springs trounces Grundy
- Evan Carter (Elizabethton), Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) two of baseball's top prospects
- Businessman, philanthropist Griffin dead at 90
- REGION 2D GIRLS HOOPS: Defending champ Wise Central squeaks past Richlands; Gate City rolls past Ridgeview
- REGION 1D: Fourth time the charm for J.I. Burton girls; Twin Springs boys win 2nd straight region title
- REGION 1D HOOPS: Lawson has career night for Spartans; Eastside girls dispatch of Grundy
- REGION 2D BOYS: Virginia High, Graham earn state tourney berths
- Bristol-made items named among best of Virginia
- REGION 1D GIRLS: J.I. Burton ends Honaker's state title reign; Taylor Clay scores 29 in Eastside victory
- In Tennessee, a Medicaid mix-up might land you on a ‘most wanted’ list
- Three face drug charges in Sullivan
- 69-year-old suffers stroke in his N.C. home; Realtor showing house leaves him there. Man died Wednesday.
This event is open to anyone and everyone over the age of 21. It is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Individual tickets to Disco Prom are $30 and $50 for couples. All tickets include snack foods, and there will be a cash bar. Tables seating 10 are available for $450.
For more information or to reserve a table, please contact Believe in Bristol at 423-573-2201 or via info@believeinbristol.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!