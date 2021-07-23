Before trial, last drugmaker in Baby Doe suit offers $35 million to settle

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Endo, the last drug company left in the Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit, offered the plaintiffs $35 million Thursday — a mere sliver of what they asked for, and a step toward a settlement that could be finalized as early as next week.
The sum is about 1.5% of the original $2.4 billion that nine Northeast Tennessee counties and a slew of cities and towns within them sought in damages from the company for its role in the region’s massive opioid addiction crisis. That $2.4 billion demand didn’t include the damages also sought by Baby Doe, a Sullivan County baby born addicted to opioids and the case’s namesake.
Endo’s parent company, Endo International PLC, announced the $35 million offer in a Thursday afternoon statement on its website, saying that Endo had reached “an agreement in principle to settle” with the plaintiffs.
It’s tricky to find a hard definition of an “agreement in principle,” but it appears to mean a first — and incomplete — pass at a settlement.
Endo’s statement said that the settlement itself won’t be sealed until it receives “final approval” from some plaintiffs and the official documentation is complete. The settlement money will be split among the case’s 28 plaintiffs “in their discretion,” according to the statement.
“The damages trial has been adjourned until August 2, 2021 to allow the remaining plaintiff approvals to be obtained,” Endo said. “The settlement will include no admission of wrongdoing, fault or liability of any kind by Endo, and the settlement value should not be extrapolated to any other opioid-related cases or claims.”
J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, the firm representing the plaintiffs, said in a Thursday statement: “We are pleased that after four-plus years of litigation ... we have been able to reach an agreement in principle with Endo, and are grateful to the communities of Northeast Tennessee for their support in this landmark prosecution.”
“We cannot comment further until all matters concerning participating cities and counties have been finalized, which we anticipate happening in the coming week,” Stranch added.
The announcement was the latest domino to fall in a chain pointing toward a settlement.
It went live hours after a damages trial for the case, originally scheduled for July 26, and a jury orientation were each postponed.
The jury orientation had been scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Bristol Tennessee Courthouse. About 60 people showed up and waited quietly in a second-floor courtroom, along with attorneys for the plaintiffs and defense.
But at about 9:15 a.m., court bailiff Troy Brunelli walked to the front of the room.
“There’s been an unusual development, folks,” he told the potential jurors.
Brunelli said the trial itself had been bumped to Monday, Aug. 2, and that the orientation for jurors had been pushed to 9 a.m. next Thursday. There was an abrupt whumping of retractable chair seats as everyone in the room rose and filed out.
Sullivan County Circuit Court Clerk Bobby Russell confirmed later that morning that people summoned for jury orientation had been told to call the courts next Wednesday night to see whether they would be needed Thursday.
Stranch offered no comment about the postponements but did confirm that a Thursday afternoon hearing for the case had also been canceled. Brigid Carpenter, managing shareholder of Baker Donelson, the firm representing Endo in the suit, also offered no comment that morning.
Meanwhile, there’s been a flurry of legal meetings this week among local governments that are plaintiffs in the case. Some of the meeting agendas have explicitly stated what’s on the table, like a Tuesday Bluff City Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting held to discuss one item: “settlement of opioids lawsuit.” Others have been oblique. The Executive Committee of the Sullivan County Commission, for example, met Wednesday and approved what it said was a trial strategy for some “pending litigation.”
In June 2017, Sullivan County Attorney General Barry Staubus and other DAGs from the region filed the “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit and aimed to show that Endo and several other opioid manufacturers and distributors knowingly fueled the region’s opioid addiction crisis.
Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, the other main two drugmakers in the case, have both dropped out via bankruptcy.
Endo is the last company standing in the case, financially speaking, and it wasn’t entering the trial on good footing.
In April, Chancellor E.G. Moody, who has been presiding over the lawsuit, issued a default liability judgment against Endo — a rare legal punishment that essentially ruled the drug company liable for damages before the case went to trial. Thanks to that ruling, all the trial needed to establish was how much money Endo owed the plaintiffs.
Moody said he issued the default judgment in response to a pattern of bad behavior by Endo and its attorneys, including a dozen false statements made by Endo’s attorneys to the court and repeated, willful attempts by the defense to delay and corrupt the legal process.
“It is obvious that monetary sanctions are not sufficient,” Moody wrote in the default judgment. “Endo and its attorneys have not shown any remorse, admitted their wrongdoing or apologized to opposing counsel or the Court for their actions.”
The plaintiffs in the case include Baby Doe; Sullivan County, Washington County, Johnson County, Greene County, Unicoi County, Hawkins County, Hancock County, Carter County and Hamblen County; and Bluff City, Kingsport, Unicoi, Elizabethton, Mount Carmel, Morristown, Surgoinsville, Erwin, Tusculum, Jonesborough, Watauga and Sneedville.
