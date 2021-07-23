Before trial, last drugmaker in Baby Doe suit offers $35 million to settle

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Endo, the last drug company left in the Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit, offered the plaintiffs $35 million Thursday — a mere sliver of what they asked for, and a step toward a settlement that could be finalized as early as next week.

The sum is about 1.5% of the original $2.4 billion that nine Northeast Tennessee counties and a slew of cities and towns within them sought in damages from the company for its role in the region’s massive opioid addiction crisis. That $2.4 billion demand didn’t include the damages also sought by Baby Doe, a Sullivan County baby born addicted to opioids and the case’s namesake.

Endo’s parent company, Endo International PLC, announced the $35 million offer in a Thursday afternoon statement on its website, saying that Endo had reached “an agreement in principle to settle” with the plaintiffs.

It’s tricky to find a hard definition of an “agreement in principle,” but it appears to mean a first — and incomplete — pass at a settlement.

Endo’s statement said that the settlement itself won’t be sealed until it receives “final approval” from some plaintiffs and the official documentation is complete. The settlement money will be split among the case’s 28 plaintiffs “in their discretion,” according to the statement.