Beef ‘O’ Brady’s closes but to become new eatery

ABINGDON, Va. — Steve Weston paved his own way at Beef ‘O’Brady’s in Abingdon, even before opening last summer.

Weston placed 117 TV screens on the walls of the dining room and lined the restaurant with football helmets atop booths.

It didn’t look like any other outlet in the restaurant chain.

But this businessman also grew frustrated following franchise rules from Florida.

On a recent trip to Tampa, Weston said he met with the “top brass” of Beef ‘O’Brady’s, pleading with corporate officials about altering the menu at his Abingdon eatery.

Weston said he was turned down. So he walked.

He ended a 10-year agreement after only one year and is now dismantling his restaurant at 735 E. Main St.

“The last meal was served Sunday night,” Weston said.

“I’ve been struggling with them throughout this year,” Weston added. “I wanted to get some modifications to the menu. As time went on and customers talked, I thought maybe it wasn’t the right menu.”

Locals, he said, wanted more steaks.

“Beef ‘O’Brady’s is very light on steak,” Weston said. “It’s not a meat and potatoes menu. But, by and large, a lot of our community members are steak and potato people.”

Weston, 70, has since leased his restaurant building to Mitch Wilhoit, 29, a former chef at Abingdon’s Martha Washington Inn.

Wilhoit is currently making plans to open a “farm-to-fork” steakhouse.

“It’s every chef’s dream to be in ownership and to create and have your own blank canvas and to portray yourself and your passion with your food,” Wilhoit said. “I can bring myself and my flavors to the public.”