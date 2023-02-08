BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its store at The Pinnacle in Bristol, the company announced Wednesday.

The Bristol store, which avoided a recent closure list, wasn’t as fortunate as it is one of eight Tennessee locations appearing on a new list issued Wednesday. The Bristol location has already put up store closing signs in its windows.

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 150 “lower performing” stores as part of trying to get its financial house in order. Other Tennessee locations include Knoxville, Clarksville, Jackson, Memphis, Hixson, Madison and Hermitage.

Virginia locations closing include Roanoke, Harrisonburg, Dulles and, Winchester.