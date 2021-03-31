BEAST Trailers to begin manufacturing in Southern Gap, Virginia

BIG ROCK, Va. — BEAST Trailers, which manufactures custom aluminum sport and utility trailers, will begin operations at the Paul’s Fan Co. in Southern Gap.

The creation of BEAST, an acronym for best equipment and sport trailers, was announced last week by Todd Elswick, founder and CEO, according to a written statement.

The BEAST products will be manufactured at the Paul’s Fan Co.’s Southern Gap location and is expected to create about 15 jobs. The new company will support the region’s increased interest in UTV and outdoor sports activities, according to the statement.

“The BEAST brand has many qualities synonymous with the Paul’s brand — rugged, easy to use and simple to maintain,” Elswick said. “The diamond-plated aluminum trailers are shiny and distinctive, a sharp trailer to see on the road.”

In addition to utility trailers, BEAST will produce custom car haulers and hunting dog truck boxes and trailers.