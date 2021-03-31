BEAST Trailers to begin manufacturing in Southern Gap, Virginia

BIG ROCK, Va. — BEAST Trailers, which manufactures custom aluminum sport and utility trailers, will begin operations at the Paul’s Fan Co. in Southern Gap.
The creation of BEAST, an acronym for best equipment and sport trailers, was announced last week by Todd Elswick, founder and CEO, according to a written statement.
The BEAST products will be manufactured at the Paul’s Fan Co.’s Southern Gap location and is expected to create about 15 jobs. The new company will support the region’s increased interest in UTV and outdoor sports activities, according to the statement.
“The BEAST brand has many qualities synonymous with the Paul’s brand — rugged, easy to use and simple to maintain,” Elswick said. “The diamond-plated aluminum trailers are shiny and distinctive, a sharp trailer to see on the road.”
In addition to utility trailers, BEAST will produce custom car haulers and hunting dog truck boxes and trailers.
“We congratulate BEAST as it begins to produce sport and utility trailers in the region,” said Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “It is always great news to share when existing manufacturers in the region find additional ways to grow their businesses with new businesses and add even more jobs to the local economy.”
The new brand was developed as part of a 2019 expansion of Paul’s Fan Co. to Southern Gap in Buchanan County and Lee County, in partnership with the VCEDA and the Buchanan County and Lee County industrial development/economic development authorities.
The fan company received a $5.6 million loan in 2019 to occupy a shell building, create 40 full-time jobs and retain 42 additional jobs over 10 years.