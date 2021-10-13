 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BCSO identifies body found in creek
0 comments

BCSO identifies body found in creek

{{featured_button_text}}

VANSANT, Va.—Authorities have identified a body found Tuesday in a creek in Buchanan County as a 58-year-old Vansant man.

A person found the body, identified as Gregory Kyle Norman, on Tuesday morning. The body was found lying face down in the water, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Norman lived nearby, and the BCSO is awaiting reports from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing, the BCSO said

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Meadowview grandmother opens child care center
Local News

Meadowview grandmother opens child care center

  • Updated

When a Meadowview woman had trouble finding caregivers for her young grandchildren, she did what any grandmother would like to do. She started her own preschool and day care to help her own daughters and other mothers in the area receive reliable child care.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts