BCSO identifies body found in creek

VANSANT, Va.—Authorities have identified a body found Tuesday in a creek in Buchanan County as a 58-year-old Vansant man.
A person found the body, identified as Gregory Kyle Norman, on Tuesday morning. The body was found lying face down in the water, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Norman lived nearby, and the BCSO is awaiting reports from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing, the BCSO said
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn
