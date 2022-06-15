BCM's $250,000 Super Raffle returns

BRISTOL, Va. – The Birthplace of Country Music’s fourth annual Super Raffle offers more than $250,000 worth of prizes with proceeds continuing to support the organization’s educational programming.

BCM officials unveiled details of the raffle Wednesday which is again expected to raise about $250,000 for the local music marketing nonprofit organization, Executive Director of Development Leah Ross said during a news conference at the BCM Museum.

“All proceeds from the Super Raffle go directly to the Birthplace of Country Music, which is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution. It is used to support our educational programming and outreach. And it is our biggest fundraiser for the museum all year,” Ross said.

“Every raffle ticket purchased helps us continue to preserve our music heritage of the 1927 Bristol Sessions by providing funds that support our special exhibits, curriculum for our educators and gives us the opportunity to build our archive and collection,” Ross said.

Those 1927 recordings introduced the talents of the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and many other well-known artists to the world and provided an artist royalties model that remains in use today.

Tickets are $100 each and offer each buyer two opportunities to win. The drawings will be held Sept. 11, on the sidewalk in front of the museum, during the final day of this year’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, Ross said. Winners need not be present to win.

As an added incentive, anyone who purchases 10 raffle tickets receives a free ticket.

“Tickets have sold out every year and we expect them to sell out again. Tickets are on sale now and we urge everyone to get their tickets early and not wait because we do expect them to sell out,” Ross said.

This year’s raffle offers about 50 prizes, ranging from vehicles and vacations to cash.

The prize lineup includes a 2022 Jeep Renegade Sport 4x4, 2022 Ford Maverick all-wheel drive pickup truck, 2022 Nissan Rouge Sport AWD, 2022 Indian motorcycle, a Scag 52-inch zero-turn mower, Sandals vacation in Ocho Rios Jamaica, Martin D-28 guitar, Como electric bicycle, a 2022 Seadoo Spark watercraft and trailer, American Landmaster ATV, $3,000 Food City gift card, Sony 75-inch TV, gold, silver and diamond ring and bracelet Big Green Egg grill package, Bristol Rhythm & Roots gift package and cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $25,000.

Winners can receive cash value for any prize they don’t want, according to the website. The rules state that winners may take the noncash prize or a cash prize equal to 50% of the manufacturers’ suggested retail price or 60% of the price at which the noncash prize was made available to BCM for this raffle, whichever is lesser, according to the raffle website.

Tickets are available online at BristolSessionsSuperRaffle.org, at the BCM Museum in Bristol Virginia and next week will be available at sponsor locations in Abingdon, Bristol and Kingsport. A complete list of locations can be found on the raffle website.

